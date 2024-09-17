Missouri Volleyball Stars Receive All-SEC Honors: The Buzz, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Following a 3-0 sweep in the Mizzou Invitational over the weekend, a couple of Missouri volleyball stars received honors on Monday.
Right-side hitter Jordan Iliff was named the the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week and setter Marina Crownover was named the SEC Setter of the Week, each displaying impressive performances.
Iliff led the Tiger offense extremely well during the invitational, finishing with 35 kills on a .443 hitting percentage. In each of the final two games, the St. Louis Mo., native noticed double digit kills, leading to third addition to SEC honors in her career.
Crownover received her first honor after totaling 87 assists and 19 digs in those three games, including the first double-double outing of her career against Lindenwood. In that match, she broke career bests of 37 assists and 11 digs.
Missouri is now lifted a 6-3 record, thanks in large part to both Iliff and Crownover's career weekends. It will resume nonconference play against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Today's Schedule
- Men's golf vs Canadian Collegiate, Muskoko Lakers, Ontario, Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2025 edge Daeden Hopkins was named a "biggest riser" in On3's rankings update:
- A life-saving story from ESPN's Peter Burns Friday night at Bud's BBQ:
On This Day in Mizzou History:
Sept. 17, 1966: Missouri def. Minnesota, 27-0.
