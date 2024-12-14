Missouri Wrestler Noah Surtin Medically Retires: The Buzz, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024
Missouri wrestler Noah Surtin announced his medical retirement on December 13, 2024, after five full seasons with Mizzou Wrestling. He was considered a valuable member of the Mizzou Wrestling team, contributing not only with his skills but also as a teammate and leader.
Surtin was the heart of the Tiger's spirit and showed up on the mat ready to go and dominate every dual. While at Missouri, he became a four-time NCAA qualifier, NWCA Scholar All-American and a three-time Academic All-Big 12.
Noah always knew how to get the crowd on their feet. From big wins in duals to energetic celebrations, he made Hearnes erupt. We called him our spark plug, and we are so glad he chose Mizzou.- Head coach Brian Smith
In a 2023 interview with Izabelle Cool during her time with the Mizzou student paper, Surtin discussed how he began wrestling when his stepfather introduced him to the sport at eight years old. Surtin eventually chose the Tigers after growing up as a fan and being coached by former Missouri wrestling assistant coach Pat McNamara.
During his redshirt junior year, Surtin was the only starter at 125 pounds. He placed sixth at the Big 12 Championships. He then went into the NCAA Wrestling Championships ranked thirteenth, where he did not podium.
Surtin began starting for Missouri after former Tiger Connor Brown broke his ankle during the 2020-2021 season. Brown's injury ended his season before the 2021 Mid-American Conference Championship, where he was ranked No. 19 in the nation. Surtin was unsure as he took Brown's place but quickly found his confidence as he settled into the starting position.
Getting the crowd riled up makes it fun for me and everyone. If I am focusing on doing the best I can and glorifying God, there’s nothing more that I could have done.- Noah Surtin in 2022 interview with Cool
Surtin will end his career at Missouri with 92 official matches, a 41.3% bonus rate and 28 victories with bonus points. Surtin hopes to continue making an impact this season by helping his former teammates win the team title and advance to the national championship.
Today's Schedule
- Swim and Dive at USA Diving Winter Nationals in Bloomington, Indiana
- Men's Basketball vs. Long Island University, Columbia, Mo., 11 a.m. CST, Live Video, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- There is nothing scheduled for today.
Did you notice?
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Dennis Gates Eager to See Development of Mizzou Freshman in Winter Stretch
How Dennis Gates Hopes Mizzou Responds After Kansas Win
2025 Missouri Tigers Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Tigers Active in Winter Transfer Window
Check out our social media:
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube