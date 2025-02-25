Mizzou Gymnast Earns Her Fourth SEC Honor of the Season
Missouri gymnast Helen Hu is competing in her final season as a Tiger, and she's making it count.
Hu was honored as the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week after earning a 9.975 on beam in Friday's meet against Georgia. She split the award with Georgia’s Anya Turner, who matched Hu's score on beam to share the event title.
This marks the fourth time this season Hu has won this honor, making her the third gymnast to accomplish that feat.
She has earned the award by posting impressive scores time and time again. She earned the first perfect 10 of her career against Oklahoma on Jan. 17, going on to record two 9.975 in a row.
Her impressive routines have resulted in her ranking third in the country in beam national qualifying score (NQS). Her NQS of 9.935 is the second-highest ranked individual NQS the Tigers have ever had on an apparatus.
Missouri also earned the SEC award after sophomore Kennedy Griffin notched a perfect score on floor on Feb. 14. Between Griffin and Hu, a Missouri gymnast has brought home the SEC Specialist of the Week honor five of the last six weeks. Missouri is the third school to achieve that, joining 2013 LSU and 2022 Florida.
Missouri's next meet will be a challenge, as the Tigers take on No. 6 Florida on the road. The meet will begin at 4:45 p.m. Friday in Gainesville, Florida.