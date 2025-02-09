Mizzou Gymnastics Earns Season-High Scores on 2 Events in Victory over Illinois
Missouri gymnastics faced Illinois on the road on Sunday. In the away meet, the Tigers won by a 197.200-196.675 margin to obtain Braggin' Rights over their foe.
Missouri typically performs well against the Fighting Illini, with the Tigers holding a 24-9 record against them. Sunday's meet was no different, as the Tigers not only won but also claimed three event titles.
Senior Amari Celestine and graduate student Mara Titarsolej tied for first place on bars, transfer Amy Wier tied with two Illinois gymnasts for first on beam and senior Jocelyn Moore tied with an Illinois gymnast for first on floor.
The Tigers kicked things off on bars where the team earned a season-high 49.475. Due to the success on bars, the Tigers held a comfortable 0.275 lead at the end of the first rotation.
On the bars, Missouri achieved three scores of at least 9.900. Sophomore Hannah Horton hit the score exactly, while Celestine and Titarsolej surpassed it. Celestine and Titarsolej each recorded a 9.925 to co-own the bars crown. Titarsolej's 9.925 marked her second in a row.
The Tigers also earned a season-high 49.475 on the floor. Missouri competed on the floor third, and the team needed a big performance.
Missouri's floor rotation came immediately after a challenging vault rotation where the team tied its lowest vault score of the year (48.975).
The Tigers seemingly forgot about their troubles with the vault, with Missouri's “Fabulous Floor” coming out in full force. The Tigers logged seven scores of at least 9.850.
Transfer Elise Tisler opened things up for the Tigers on floor, posting a 9.875. Sophomore Kennedy Griffin replicated the score, while Celestine earned a 9.925.
It was Moore who stole the show with her first 9.950 of the year, which tied for first place with Illinois freshman Chloe Cho. Moore's impressive floor routine launched Missouri to its 49.475 on the third apparatus. That score put even more distance between Missouri and Illinois, with the Tigers leading by a sizable 0.625 points.
By the time Missouri went to its final event of the day, the beam, it was clear the Tigers had the win in the bag. The team posted a 49.275 on the final apparatus, winning the meet easily.
Wier led things off for Missouri on beam, notching a career-best score of 9.900. She tied for the beam title with two gymnasts from Illinois: Olivia Coppola and Amelia Knight.
While Missouri thrived on three events, there was one event that did not go as well. The vault was challenging for the Tigers, as their three leadoff gymnasts achieved two 9.775s and a 9.625. A third 9.775 was recorded later, contributing to the Tigers' total score of 48.975.
Freshman Railey Jackson made her vault debut, but her 9.100 had to be dropped.
Horton responded to Missouri’s need for a higher score by posting a 9.850, good enough to place second in the event. However, out of seven vault routines, just Horton's exceeded 9.800.
Fortunately for Missouri, Illinois was having its share of struggles across the arena. An 8.900 and 9.100 on the bars bailed Missouri out and allowed the Tigers to not just keep but extend their lead after struggling on vault. At the meet's halfway point, the Tigers led 98.450-98.025.
Although the vault could have gone better, it did not prevent Missouri from winning the meet. The Tigers led the entire time and grabbed a big road win.
Missouri will compete next in the Zou to the Lou quad. There, the Tigers will face Illinois again, along with Alabama and Iowa. The meet will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in St. Charles.