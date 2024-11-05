Mizzou WBB Scores Lowest Season Opener Total in Program History; The Buzz, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024
Missouri women's basketball made history Monday night, but not in the way it would've hoped for.
The Tigers scored their lowest point total in a season opener in program history, falling to Vermont in a 62-46 loss. Despite Grace Slaughter's 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 8-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe, a stretch of just 12 team points in the second and third quarter held them back from starting off with a win.
Missouri committed a total of 26 turnovers compared to Vermont's 19, which helped allow the Catamount to get some extra scoring opportunities and build a large lead.
It may be just one game, but losing to a mid major that wasn't an NCAA Tournament entry last season was quite the opposite of an ideal start for a Tiger team looking to avenge an 11-19 finish. In what'e expected to be Robin Pingeton's last year has at the helm, results like this will only make that more of a likelihood.
"I do not recognize the team that I saw today," Pingeton said. "I've got a lot of belief in them, I think we have a lot of talent on that team...they've got it in them, they'll be ok."
Missouri gets a chance to redeem itself in its home opener against Southern University at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Today's Schedule
- No games scheduled today.
Mizzou Results
- Men's basketball falls to Memphis Tigers in season-opener, 83-75.
Did you notice?
- The game time for Missouri football's away matchup against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 16 has been announced:
- Despite the loss, check out this emphatic dunk from forward Trent Pierce Monday night:
