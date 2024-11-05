Mizzou Central

Mizzou WBB Scores Lowest Season Opener Total in Program History; The Buzz, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Chase Gemes

Mizzou guard Tilda Sjokvist goes for a layup against Vermont in Roy L, Patrick Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 3, 2024
Mizzou guard Tilda Sjokvist goes for a layup against Vermont in Roy L, Patrick Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 3, 2024 / Mizzou Athletics

Missouri women's basketball made history Monday night, but not in the way it would've hoped for.

The Tigers scored their lowest point total in a season opener in program history, falling to Vermont in a 62-46 loss. Despite Grace Slaughter's 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 8-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe, a stretch of just 12 team points in the second and third quarter held them back from starting off with a win.

Missouri committed a total of 26 turnovers compared to Vermont's 19, which helped allow the Catamount to get some extra scoring opportunities and build a large lead.

It may be just one game, but losing to a mid major that wasn't an NCAA Tournament entry last season was quite the opposite of an ideal start for a Tiger team looking to avenge an 11-19 finish. In what'e expected to be Robin Pingeton's last year has at the helm, results like this will only make that more of a likelihood.

"I do not recognize the team that I saw today," Pingeton said. "I've got a lot of belief in them, I think we have a lot of talent on that team...they've got it in them, they'll be ok."

Missouri gets a chance to redeem itself in its home opener against Southern University at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Today's Schedule

  • No games scheduled today.

Mizzou Results

  • Men's basketball falls to Memphis Tigers in season-opener, 83-75.

Did you notice?

  • The game time for Missouri football's away matchup against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 16 has been announced:
  • Despite the loss, check out this emphatic dunk from forward Trent Pierce Monday night:

More from Mizzou On SI:

Familiar Struggles Creep Up in Mizzou's Season-Opening Loss to Memphis

Everything Dennis Gates Said Following Missouri's Loss to Memphis
Dennis Gates Explains Quiet Second Halves for Shaw, Pierce in Mizzou's Debut

Check out our social media...

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube

Published
Chase Gemes
CHASE GEMES

Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and serves as sports editor for its student newspaper, The Maneater. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MizzouCentral since 2023.   

Home/All Things Mizzou