Mizzou Women's Basketball Breaks Win Streak Against Oral Roberts; Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
After winning five-straight, the Missouri Tigers Women's Basketball struggled in their matchup against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, with the game ultimately ending with a 76-63 loss.
Senior guard Laniah Randle led the game, with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. This was her best performance and the best performance by any Tigers this season. Junior guard Ashton Judd extended her double-digit scoring streak to six games with her 18 points againt the Golden Eagles.
Oral Roberts took a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers were able to minimize it throughout the game, but not enough to come away with the win.
The Tigers will take the court again on Dec. 29 against Jackson State at Mizzou Aren
Today's Schedule
- There is nothing scheduled for today
Did you notice?
- Mizzou got a shoutout from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. The duo discussed Mizzou Football commit Marquise Davis, who went to the same high school as the brothers.
- Missouri Tigers head football coach gave a message to the fans regarding the transfer portal in his weekly press conference: "I would just caution everybody, including Mizzou Twitter, it's really going to be OK."
- The Tigers acquired a running back out of the transfer portal. Ahmad Hardy comes from University of Louisiana-Monroe, where he rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 carries. Read more here.
