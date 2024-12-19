Mizzou Central

Mizzou Women's Basketball Breaks Win Streak Against Oral Roberts; Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Amber Winkler

Feb 8, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Robin Singleton directs her team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Robin Singleton directs her team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After winning five-straight, the Missouri Tigers Women's Basketball struggled in their matchup against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, with the game ultimately ending with a 76-63 loss.

Senior guard Laniah Randle led the game, with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. This was her best performance and the best performance by any Tigers this season. Junior guard Ashton Judd extended her double-digit scoring streak to six games with her 18 points againt the Golden Eagles.

Oral Roberts took a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers were able to minimize it throughout the game, but not enough to come away with the win.

The Tigers will take the court again on Dec. 29 against Jackson State at Mizzou Aren

Today's Schedule

  • There is nothing scheduled for today

Did you notice?

  • Mizzou got a shoutout from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. The duo discussed Mizzou Football commit Marquise Davis, who went to the same high school as the brothers.
  • Missouri Tigers head football coach gave a message to the fans regarding the transfer portal in his weekly press conference: "I would just caution everybody, including Mizzou Twitter, it's really going to be OK."
  • The Tigers acquired a running back out of the transfer portal. Ahmad Hardy comes from University of Louisiana-Monroe, where he rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 carries. Read more here.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Report: Former Mizzou Running Back Staying in SEC After Committing to Ole Miss
Recent Tiger Safety Transfer Talks Relationships, Mizzou's System and More
Report: Mizzou Adds Linebacker from West Virginia Through Transfer Portal

Check out our social media:

Published
Amber Winkler
AMBER WINKLER

Amber is a sports journalist and photographer from St. Charles, Mo. Currently, she is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia pursuing a degree in journalism.

Home/All Things Mizzou