Mizzou Women's Basketball Gets Back in Win Column: The Buzz, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024
After a stunning 57-54 loss to Norfolk State, Missouri women's basketball got back in the win column against Tulane in a 60-52 victory.
Grace Slaughter led the way for the Tigers with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc. She has been the most consistent player for the offense, recording at least 15 points in three of their four games thus far.
"Her work ethic is second to none," coach Robin Pingeton said. "She is just so disciplined with her daily schedule, you never see Grace high or low. You see her every day."
The Green Wave stretched out to a 37-30 lead in the first half, but Missouri was able to get the advantage in the second half and finish off a successful comeback. Alongside Slaughter, Laniah Randle and Angelique Ngalakulondi each added 12 and 10 points respectively.
Forced turnovers were a big help for the Tigers throughout the night, winning the battle 26 to 18. A total of 24 of their 60 points came off those mistakes from Tulane.
Now back to a .500 record, Missouri will travel on the road to face Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Friday.
Today's Schedule
- No games scheduled today.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football jumped up one spot in this week's College Football Playoff rankings to No. 23.
- Missouri baseball released its schedule for the 2025 season:
- Missouri volleyball outside hitter Janet deMarrais has been a key factor in the Tigers' nine-game winning streak:
