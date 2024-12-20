Mizzou Wrestling Signs Boogie Harris; The Buzz, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024
Missouri wrestling has been busy recruiting for the 2025-'26 season, evidenced by its nine signees so far. The latest addition to the Tigers became official when Gerald "Boogie" Harris III signed with the team.
Harris joins an impressive recruiting class made up of six top-100 and two top-25 recruits. One notable signing came from Illinois native Seth Mendoza, who ranks as the ninth incoming recruit by FloWrestling on the 2025 Big Board.
Harris, like Mendoza, brings talent to Missouri's wrestling roster. Hailing from Tulsa, Okla., the wrestler attended Cascia Hall Prepatory School. During his time there, Harris has racked up three Oklahoma State Championships.
Additionally, Harris currently holds a career record of 112-9. The high school senior has victories over three Fargo Champions and one World Team Member.
Harris' achievements were recognized when he was named the 2024 4A Oklahoma State Tournament Outstanding Wrestler and Tulsa World's All-World Wrestler of the Year.
Wrestling runs in Harris' family, as his dad competed at Cleveland State. When Harris committed to Missouri on Dec. 10, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps by competing at the collegiate level.
Missouri wrestling head coach Brian Smith stated in an interview that Harris brings an aggressive and exciting wrestling style to the Tigers. He will have to wait to showcase it, as he will likely make his NCAA debut in the Black and Gold meet in the fall of 2025.
Friday's Schedule
There is nothing scheduled for today.
Countdown to the Music City Bowl, Mizzou vs. Iowa:
10 days.
Did you notice?
- Missouri alumnus and Broncos rookie Kris Abrams-Draine snagged his first careeer interception during Thursday Night Football. The cornerback picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at the goal line.
- Volleyball players Colleen Finney, Sarah White and Naomi Franco officially graduated from Missouri. Finney, a graduate student, ranked fourth on the team in kills and second in blocks for the 2024 season.
- Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook posted a video to social media displaying his partnership with Epic Games. The video has garnered a lot of attention, with fans being amused by Cook's Fortnite NIL deal.
- Running back Ahmad Hardy officially signed with Missouri. The Louisiana-Monroe transfer is generating excitement, as running back Kewan Lacy recently announced he will be leaving the Tigers. Fun fact: Hardy signed on his birthday!
