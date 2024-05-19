Three Missouri Softball Players Named to All-Region Team, The Buzz: May 19, 2024
The Missouri softball team had three Tigers make the 2024 NFCA Division I Southeast All-Region Team.
First baseman Abby Hay made the Southeast Second-Team All-Region, while pitcher Laurin Krings and center fielder Alex Honnold were selected to the Third Team.
Honnold is leading the Tigers in batting average with a .351 and Hay has the third-highest with a .311 on the year. The duo also ranks first and second on the team in OPS.
Krings has a 13-8 record on the year with a 2.64 ERA, and 115 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched.
Today’s Schedule:
Softball: NCAA Columbia Regional. Missouri vs. Omaha. 1 p.m. CT. ESPN+. Live Video. Live Audio. Live Stats.
If Missouri wins, the two teams will play again at 3:30 p.m. CT. Winner advances to Super Regionals.
Tigers Results:
- Softball: Missouri 5, Indiana 1 (Game 1).
- Missouri 4, Washington 1 (Game 2).
- Baseball: Missouri 4, No. 16 Mississippi State 3.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri’s track and field team had 18 athletes qualify for the first round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
- The Missouri women’s golf team broke the program record for the School Record Stroke Average at 293.1 and had five athletes finish under 75.00 and three finish under 74.00 both firsts for Mizzou.
- Jacob Crews, a basketball transfer, announced he will wear the jersey No. 35 during his time with the Tigers. Crews played at UT-Martin last year and transferred to Mizzou in March.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
104 days.
