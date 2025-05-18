2025 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket
As the regular season came to a close for the Southeastern Conference, it became time for the SEC Baseball tournament.
The tournament will begin on May 20 and will now be single-elimination. With all 16 teams participating in the SEC Tournament, even the Missouri Tigers with their 3-27 conference record will see action.
After being swept in all but one conference series, Mizzou found themselves with the worst conference record by three games. As the No. 16 seed, they will face the No. 9 seed Alabama.
The Crimson Tide and the Tigers faced off earlier in the season, with Alabama getting an easy sweep. The only challenge that Mizzou gave Alabama came in Game 1 of the series, where the Tigers put up five runs to begin the game, but then allowed seven unanswered runs for a Crimson Tide win. Alabama also tagged the Tigers with a run-rule in Game 3.
Alabama finished just over .500 in conference play, going 16-14 against SEC foes. Before their final series, it had appeared that they might gain a higher seed and a first-round bye, but the Crimson Tide dropped two games to Florida to conclude their season and put them at No. 9 in the tournament.
For Mizzou and Alabama, the tournament will kick off at 9:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 20 in Hoover, Alabama. The winner of the matchup play No. 8-seed Tennessee on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. CT.
The final conference standings as of the official end of the regular season on Saturday are as follows, along with the bracket.
1. Texas
2. Arkansas
3. LSU
4. Vanderbilt
5. Georgia
6. Auburn
7. Ole Miss
8. Tennessee
9. Alabama
10. Florida
11. Mississippi State
12. Oklahoma
13. Kentucky
14. Texas A&M
15. South Carolina
16. Missouri