Former Missouri Infielder Trevor Austin Signs Free Agent Deal with Houston
Despite being one of the best offensive players on the Missouri Baseball team and being able to play most positions on the field, former Tiger Trevor Austin went undrafted in the 2024 MLB Amateur Draft.
That doesn't mean he won't get his chance in professional baseball, however, since he signed a deal with the Houston Astros as a free agent a week after the draft concluded. He is the second Missouri player destined for Houston to continue their post-collegiate career. Former Missouri pitcher Bryce Mayer was selected in the 16th round of the draft by the Astros.
During his last season with the Tigers, Austin lead the team in almost every offensive category with 13 home runs, 57 hits and 51 runs scored. He started nearly every game of the 2024 campaign and 148 of 150 games over the last three seasons. Austin found himself starting at second, third and in the outfield throughout his most recent season.
This signing makes Austin the fourth former Tiger to sign a professional contract this year. Alongside Mayer and Austin, pitchers Ryan Magdic and Carter Rustad were drafted to the A's and the Orioles, respectively.