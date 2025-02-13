How to Watch: Mizzou Baseball Season Opener in Puerto Rico Challenge
There may still be cold weather in Missouri, but it is time for Missouri Tigers Baseball.
The Tigers will kick off their season on the road in Caguas, Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Challenge. For this, they will take on Penn State, UConn and Stetson. Mizzou has only played these teams a combined four times, but came away with the win in all of them.
Missouri will have a challenge on its hand for their first series of the year. The Tigers only have four starting position players that returned for the 2025 campaign, meaning a lot of new faces on the field. This will be the first time that many of their players have played together in a real contest.
On the pitching end, Missouri has no real rotation pieces from last season. Senior left-handed pitcher Javyn Pimental was expected to be the rock of the Tigers rotation, but will miss the 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery.
A different lefty will get the chance to open the season for Mizzou. Graduate Ian Lohse will take the ball in the first game of the Puerto Rico Challenge. Lohse has typically been used as a reliever for the Tigers, but has started the occasional game. He started just two last year, but tossed 29 innings in the season with nine scoreless outings.
The pitcher with the most starting experience will take the mound for game two of the challenge. Junior left-hander Daniel Wissler had seven starts in 2024 and was a very reliable reliever for the Tigers. Wissler made the most starts outside of the usual rotation pieces.
Mizzou's first real action will give them the chance to see what they have and how they work together.
Below is full information for the matchup, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Penn State vs Missouri
Who: Penn State vs Missouri
When: Friday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Yldefonso Solá Morales Stadium in Caguas.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri leads 1-0
Last Season, Penn State: The Nittany Lions finished their season 29-24 with a conference record of 12-12 in the Big 10. They reached the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game for the first time since 2000 and won three straight games to kick it off.
Pitching Matchup: LHP Ian Lohse vs RHP Mason Horwat
How to Watch: UConn vs Missouri
Who: UConn vs Missouri
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Yldefonso Solá Morales Stadium in Caguas.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri leads 1-0
Last Season, Penn State: The Huskies put up a 35-26 record in the 2024 season with a dominant run in their conference. They only had four losses in the Big East, which was good enough for first in the conference. They finished in D1's top 25 and made it all the way to Super Regionals last season.
Pitching Matchup: LHP Daniel Wissler vs RHP Ian Cooke
How to Watch: Stetson vs Missouri
Who: Stetson vs Missouri
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, at 12 p.m. CT
Where: Yldefonso Solá Morales Stadium in Caguas.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri leads 2-0
Last Season, Stetson: The Hatters finished the 2024 campaign with a record of 41-22. Stetson made a run in the NCAA tournament last season, knocking out Alabama in the process. Before that, they became ASUN Conference Champions.
Pitching Matchup: TBD vs TBD
