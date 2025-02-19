Alabama Lists 2 Injuries to Watch Ahead of Mizzou Matchup; Official Availability Report
All things considered, the No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers haven't faced too many injuries since Caleb Grill missed a stretch of games during non-conference play due to a neck injury.
The No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, however, haven't been as lucky so far this season. Though star guard Labron Philon seems to be healing well from an ankle injury, the Crimson Tide listed four players on the availability report ahead of their matchup with the Tigers.
The full initial availability reports for both teams can be found below. The final status designations will be issued two hours before tip off at 8 p.m. CT.
Missouri
• C, Trent Burns - Out
The freshman has missed the entirety of the season as he works through a foot injury.
Alabama
- G, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- G, Houston Mallette –– Out
- F, Derrion Reid –– Doubtful
- C, Clifford Omoruyi –– Questionable
Reid, who averages 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late. It kept him out of Alabama's game against Texas and only allowed him to play four minutes against Auburn.
Omoruyi, Alabama's starting center, was a surprise addition to the report. The Rutgers transfer has averaged 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, so his absence would certainly be felt on the boards for the Crimson Tide.
