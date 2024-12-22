All Things Mizzou Podcast: Braggin' Rights Preview, Football Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers men's basketball squad handled business in their first rivalry game of the season, winning against Kansas, and will look to do the same against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
To preview the Braggin' Rights showdown and recap Missouri football's early moves through the transfer portal, Missouri athletics reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the "All Things Mizzou" Podcast. The two also discuss quarterback options available for Eli Drinkwitz's team in the transfer portal.
