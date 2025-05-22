Mizzou Transfer Jayden Stone Could Play Familiar Role: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Michael Stamps breaks down the role that new transfer Jayden Stone could play next season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Missouri's newest basketball transfer, former Grand Canyon, Detroit Mercy and West Virginia guard Jayden Stone, should play a familiar role next season with the Tigers.
The flamethrower scorer looked for a jump up in competition when he made his move to West Virginia last season, but he did not play in a single game due to injury. Stone's inexperience may be a red flag to some, but he's coming into similar circumstances as a transfer the Tigers added last season.
When Marques Warrick transferred into Missouri last year, he had the reputation of being an elite scorer of the basketball at a lower level of competition. He stepped onto Missouri's campus and quickly showed that it was the case, especially with lower volume and minutes.
Stone should be expected to do the same. The two players had very similar 2023-24 seasons when it came to scoring the ball and they also played similarly. This should allow Stone to take over Warrick's role in some capacity. He may receive more minutes than Warrick did on average, based on how this roster is constructed, but the similarities in scoring before coming to Missouri are striking.
2023-24 Stats
PPG
FG%
FGA
3P%
3PA
Jayden Stone
20.8
42.25%
17.1
31.2%
7.7
Marques Warrick
19.9
48.1%
15.5
29.8%
6.8