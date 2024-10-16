Dennis Gates Jokes About 'First In-Season Trade' as Missouri Adds Josh Gray to Roster
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —Missouri basketball head coach Dennis Gates brought a bit of humor to SEC Media Days, quipping about what felt like an "in-season trade" after the Tigers added Josh Gray to their roster.
Gates, while praising both players, lightheartedly compared Gray’s arrival to the departure of Jordan Butler.
“Well, that was the first in-season trade. We traded Jordan Butler for Josh Gray, or at least it seemed that way,” Gates said on Tuesday. “Jordan Butler is an unbelievable kid. They have a tremendous character, his family, unbelievable people. But he's very talented."
Gates explained the differences between the two, highlighting their respective phases in life.
“Now, when you look at the two, one was 18, another is 22. You look at that, they're in different phases of their life, different experiences."
For Gates, Gray's experience in the SEC, having played at both LSU and South Carolina, adds valuable leadership and physicality to Missouri’s roster.
"Obviously he's experienced in the SEC [...] He's been a part of wins and some great programs with great coaches."
Gates continued to praise Gray’s skill set and potential impact on the Tigers.
"Tremendous personality, tremendous young man. He gives us physical strength in the low post, obviously. Rebounds per minute and rebounding percentage, there was a season where he was tops in the country in that category, whichever season that was. I think it was either his sophomore or even his junior year where he accomplished that."
Gates wrapped up by emphasizing how important Gray will be to Missouri's team moving forward.
"He's just an unbelievable young man, great leader in our community, and we're excited and thankful that he chose Missouri."
As the Tigers looks to bounce back this season, the addition of Gray could provide the spark and leadership Missouri needs to be competitive in the SEC.