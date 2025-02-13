Dennis Gates Sent a Message to Trent Pierce Against Oklahoma- The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at the lack of playing time Missouri forward Trent Pierce received against Oklahoma.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Trent Pierce has been a breakout player for the Missouri Tigers this season, increasing his points per game and general scoring efficiency in much more playing time. None of that was the case in Missouri's 82-58 win over Oklahoma, where Pierce only saw the floor for two minutes.
This is highly unusual for Pierce, who's been effective whenever on the court. At the same time, in cases where head coach Dennis Gates didn't like what he's seen from his players, he hasn't hesitated to sit them on the bench.
Pierce wasn't openly poor in his two minutes on the court and it's possible he was sick or slightly injured, but Gates loves to send messages to his team when they aren't playing well. He did it to Mark Mitchell against Texas A&M, sitting him for the last stretch of the game against Marcus Allen.
Whether it was a message to a player or Pierce was hurt in some fashion, he was a non-factor against Oklahoma.
