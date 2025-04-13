Mizzou Central

Former Arizona State Center to Transfer to Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers add some size and experience through the transfer portal.

Jan 11, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) against the Baylor Bears at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former Arizona State center Shawn Phillips Jr. has committed to the Missouri Tigers, his agency Weave announced Sunday morning.

Missouri beat out Cincinnati, Memphis, Villanova and Kansas, who were also included in his top five schools.

At the center position, Missouri is set to lose graduate Josh Gray, leaving Peyton Marshall and Trent Burns, entering their second seasons, as the only returnng centers on the team. Missouri also did add Oklahoma center Luke Northweather through the transfer portal.

Phillips spent each of the past two seasons at Arizona State after playing his freshman season at LSU. The 7-foot, 245-pound center started in 12 games in each of the past two seasons for Arizona State.

Last year, he averaged 17.9 minutes, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 5.4 points per game. The average rebound mark was just .1 behind Missouri's leading rebounder, Gray, for 2024-2025. Phillips' experience and size at center would be an important addition for Missouri, which current centers don't hold much starting experience.

Phillips is Missouri's fourth addition through the transfer portal thus far, joining Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter, Northweather and UCLA guard Sebastian Mack.

