Former Mizzou F Aidan Shaw Announces Transfer to ACC Team
Aidan Shaw is headed to the East Coast.
The former Missouri Tigers forward announced Monday evening that he'll be transferring to Boston College.
Shaw, a junior, was the first Missouri player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Recruited as a four-star prospect out of high school, Shaw started 12 games in his three seasons at Missouri. After starting in 10 in the 2023-2024 season, his role decreased in 2024-2025, averaging 9.1 minutes per game.
"I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to the Mizzou staff for the opportunity," Shaw said in a message announcing his decision to enter the portal. "Over the past three years, I have had truly remarkable experiences fiiled with unforgettable moments."
Shaw is joining a Boston College team that is looking to revamp its roster after struggles in the last season. The Eagles finished 17th out of 18 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 12-19 overall record, including a 4-16 mark in conference play.
For Missouri, the Tigers have found someone through the portal to fulfill a similar depth role that Shaw played by adding former Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter.
READ: Brother of Former Mizzou Star Commits to Tigers in Transfer Portal
Missouri looks to continue to add through the portal, reportedly hosting former Charolette guard Nik Graves on a visit from April 11-12.
The transfer portal opened for players to enter on March 24 and will close on April 22. To keep track of Missouri's offseason moves, including the transfer portal, click HERE.