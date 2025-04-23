Former Mizzou Freshman Center Transfers to Georgia Tech
Freshman center Peyton Marshall has officially found a new team after more than a month in the transfer portal.
The former Missouri Tiger announced his commitment to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Wednesday afternoon, per On3 sports. This marks the second transfer out of Missouri to make a commitment, following forward Aidan Shaw's move to the Boston College Eagles. Freshman Marcus Allen has yet to make decision.
After the Tigers acquired Arizona State Sun Devils transfer Shawn Philips Jr. on April 13, Marshall immediately put his name in the portal. Along with prioritizing the development of fellow freshman Trent Burns, the center position was largley locked up for the 2025-26 season.
Marshall's numbers certainly don't jump off the page from last season's campaign, averaging just one point and 1.1 rebounds in 4.4 minutes per game. Georgia Tech isn't seeking proven production with his arrival — it's going for potential.
Out of Overtime Elite in Marietta, Ga., Marshall came into Missouri as a four-star recruit and the No. 9 overall prospect in the state. The opportunity for increased playing time was going to be tough to crack with the Tigers, but he should get plenty of action with an open Yellow Jacket rotation in his sophomore year.
Returning to his home state should provide Marshall with some familiarity — and a chance to showcase his talent.