Former Player Joining Mizzou Coaching Staff as Graduate Assistant
It only took one year away for Mabor Majak to reunite with Dennis Gates.
The former forward for Gates at Cleveland State and then Missouri, is joining the Missouri Tigers coaching staff as a graduate assistant, per a report from Drew King of PowerMizzou.
Majak played for Gates at Cleveland State from 2020-2022, then at Missouri from 2022-2024. He finished his playing career last season at Coastal Carolina.
Majak will become the second former player of Gates' to join his staff at Missouri, with Majak's former teammate, Tre Gomillion, becoming a graduate assistant last season.
In Majak's two years at Missouri, he appeared in a combined 31 games, averaging just under six minutes and 0.8 rebounds across those appearences.
Gates' staff has had quite a bit of movement this offseason, with a key loss being associate head coach Charlton Young accepting the same position at Miami. Returning assistant Kyle Smithpeters was promoted to fill that role.
Additionally, Gates created the role of general manager, which was filled by Tim Fuller.