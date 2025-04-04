Mizzou Central

Former Top-100 Mizzou Freshman Enters Transfer Portal

The second transfer portal departure for the Tigers has arrived, losing a member of its former top-15 recruiting class.

Michael Stamps

Nov. 11, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Marcus Allen (4) drives past defenders during a game against Eastern Washington at Mizzou Arena.
Nov. 11, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Marcus Allen (4) drives past defenders during a game against Eastern Washington at Mizzou Arena. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
Missouri Tigers wing Marcus Allen will be entering the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz. Allen was a member of Missouri's 2024 recruiting class which ranked No. 14 in the country

Allen averaged 2.5 points, two rebounds and 0.5 assists per game for the Tigers this season on 9.2 minutes per game. He appeared in 26 games for the Tigers and was frequently relied on for his size and defensive ability.

Coming out of high school, Allen was the No. 69 player in the country, according to compisute rankings. He was also the No. 12 power forward in the country hailing from Norland, Florida. Allen held offers from Indiana, Florida State, Miami, Villanova and Florida Gulf Coast.

This is the second player the Tigers have lost two players to the transfer portal who were on scholarship. The first to enter was forward Aidan Shaw, who announced earlier in the week that he would be taking his talents to Boston College. Walk-on guards Danny Stephens and JV Brown also have entered the portal.

To keep track of Missouri's offseason moves, including the transfer portal, click HERE.

Michael Stamps
