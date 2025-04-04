Former Top-100 Mizzou Freshman Enters Transfer Portal
Missouri Tigers wing Marcus Allen will be entering the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz. Allen was a member of Missouri's 2024 recruiting class which ranked No. 14 in the country
Allen averaged 2.5 points, two rebounds and 0.5 assists per game for the Tigers this season on 9.2 minutes per game. He appeared in 26 games for the Tigers and was frequently relied on for his size and defensive ability.
Coming out of high school, Allen was the No. 69 player in the country, according to compisute rankings. He was also the No. 12 power forward in the country hailing from Norland, Florida. Allen held offers from Indiana, Florida State, Miami, Villanova and Florida Gulf Coast.
This is the second player the Tigers have lost two players to the transfer portal who were on scholarship. The first to enter was forward Aidan Shaw, who announced earlier in the week that he would be taking his talents to Boston College. Walk-on guards Danny Stephens and JV Brown also have entered the portal.
