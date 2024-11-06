Mizzou Central

How to Watch: Missouri Men's Basketball Home Opener vs. Howard

How to watch and listen to the Missouri Tigers' home opener against Howard.

Chase Gemes

Memphis' Tyrese Hunter (11) goes for a layup during the game between the University of Memphis and Missouri at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, November 4, 2024.
Memphis' Tyrese Hunter (11) goes for a layup during the game between the University of Memphis and Missouri at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, November 4, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A promising start for Missouri men's basketball in its season opener against Memphis quickly fell apart after a second half collapse, leading to a stunning 83-75 loss.

The Tigers' losing streak continues from its winless finish in the SEC last season, but luckily, they get an easier non-conference opponent on Friday night to help alleviate their disappointing start.

Missouri will go up against Howard, a MEAC team coming off a 30-point loss to No. 1 Kansas in its season opener. Coming off an 18-17 finish last season, it should be a prime opportunity for the Tigers to start building some momentum before it goes up against the Jayhawks and Illinois in the rest of the non conference schedule.

Below is all the information for the matchup:

How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs Howard Bison

Who: Missouri Tigers (0-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Howard Bison (0-1, 0-0 MEAC)

What: Home opener for Missouri

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

When: Friday, November 8, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+, SECN+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Missouri has never played Howard.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell in their season opener against the Memphis Tigers, 83-75. Despite leading 42-32 at halftime, Missouri blew the lead and allowed Memphis to climb back with a 51-33 advantage in the second half. Anthony Robinson II's 16 points led the way.

Last Time Out, Howard: The Bison lost to the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in their season opener in a 87-57 blowout. Outside of Blake Harper's 16 points, Howard struggled to keep up with the onslaught of points from Kansas.

