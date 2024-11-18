How to Watch: Missouri Men's Basketball vs. Pacific
The Missouri Tigers are coming off a history-making win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. They won 111-39, tying the program record for the highest point differential in a win.
Missouri fired on all cylinders, scoring over 100 points for the first time since last season's home opener against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. It was a balanced effort, as seven players finished with double digit points. The leader was Marques Warrick, who scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Pacific is currently on a two-game losing streak, but it was able to win its first three matchups. Ralph Elias is leading the team in points per game with 18.8, while Elijah Fisher doesn't trail too far behind with 16.6.
Here's how to watch, listen and more for tonight's matchup:
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs Pacific Tigers
Who: Missouri Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Pacific Tigers (3-2, 0-0 WCC)
What: Non-conference matchup
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Friday, November 22, 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: 1-1
Last Meeting: Dec. 10, 1971; Missouri defeated Pacific, 64-59.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers had a historic offensive performance, blowing out Mississippi Valley State 111-39. The 72-point differential tied the largest in program history, but marks the largest since Dennis Gates took over the head coaching job.
Last Time Out, Pacific: The Tigers just narrowly fell short to Northern Arizona, 60-57. Despite the loss, Ralph's 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting was a strong showing for Pacific.