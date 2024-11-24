How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Arkansas Pine-Bluff
The Missouri Tigers have been rolling through their non-conference schedule. After a loss on the road to Memphis to open the season, Missouri has won the first four games of a 10-game stretch at home.
Sunday, Missouri will take on Arkansas Pine-Bluff in one of its final two matches before it faces another high major opponent: California in the second annual SEC-ACC challenge on Dec. 3.
Here's how to watch and find Sunday afternoon's matchup for the Missouri Tigers.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions
Who: Missouri Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions (1-5, 0-0 SWA)
What: Missouri's sixth game of the 2024-'25 season
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Sunday, November 24, 4:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Missouri leads 3-0
Last Meeting: Nov. 6, 2023: Missouri opened the season with a 101-79 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Five different players scored over 15 points for Missouri, including Sean East II, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers handled business in a 91-56 win over Pacific. Guard Caleb Grill continued a hot streak, leading the team with 25 points, including 21 from three-point makes. Grill also notched a career-high with five steals.
Last Time Out, Arkansas Pine-Bluff:The Golden Lions fell on the road to Texas Tech, losing 98-64. Arkansas Pine-Bluff shot 52.1% from the field while Texas Tech shot 59.7%. The Golden Lions were led by guard Christian Moore with 20 points.