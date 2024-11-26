How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Lindenwood
The Missouri Tigers will face off against their only in-state opponent Wednesday, hosting the Lindenwood Lions for the seventh game of the season. It will be the final game for Missouri before taking on California in the SEC-ACC Challenge on Dec. 3.
Missouri has won each of its last five games. The stretch of the past three games has been the first in program history with three-straight wins by 35+ points. Missouri's 111-39 win over Mississippi Valley State matched the largest margin of victory in school history.
Below is full information on the game, including broadcast and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Lindenwood Lions
Who: Missouri Tigers (5-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Lindenwood Lions (2-4, 0-0 OVC)
What: Missouri's seventh game of the 2024-'25 season
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Wednesday, November 27, 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Missouri leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Nov. 13, 2022: In the third game under head coach Dennis Gates, the Missouri Tigers defeated Lindenwood 82-53. Noah Carter led Missouri with 14 points, with Kobe Brown shortly behind with 13.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers secured a 112-63 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Sophomore Anthony Robinson II recorded his first career double-double, tallying 11 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Mark Mitchell recorded his highest point total since transferring from Duke, scoring 20.
Last Time Out, Lindenwood: The Lions fell 77-64 to Valparaiso. Lindenwood shot 42.6% from outside the three-point arc, with guard Markeith Browning II making two of his four three-point attempts en route to leading Lindenwood with 20 points.