Mizzou Central

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Vanderbilt

Streaming and radio details for the Missouri Tigers' home game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers host their second home game of conference play on Saturday night, taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.

How to Watch: Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Who: Missouri Tigers (12-3, 1-1 SEC) vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-2, 1-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, January 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SECNetwork

SirusXM: 383 or 374

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series History: Missouri leads 9-8

Last Meeting; February 3, 2024: Two-straight made free-throws from Nick Honor brought Missouri to trail 56-57 with 1:57 remaining, but two-straight successful two-point jump shots from Vanderbilt established enough seperation to secure a 68-61 win after exchanging trips to the free-throw line.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their first SEC win of the season, earning a 83-67 win over LSU. Missouri took a 29-15 lead within the first 14 minutes. Tamar Bates led MU with 20 points, and Anthony Robinson II followed with 16 points.

Last Time Out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores fell 64-76 at home to No. 14 Mississippi State. Vanderbilt shot just 35.5% from the field, missing all but one of their last 12 shots of the first half. A layup from A.J. Hoggard cut the Mississippi State lead to 65-60 with 4:19 remaining, but Vanderbilt failed to score again until the 1:47 mark.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

3 Takeaways from Mizzou's Victory Over LSU
Players, Dennis Gates React to Mizzou Snapping SEC Losing Streak
Everything Dennis Gates Said After Mizzou's Win Over LSU

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Basketball