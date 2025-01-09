How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Vanderbilt
The Missouri Tigers host their second home game of conference play on Saturday night, taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
Who: Missouri Tigers (12-3, 1-1 SEC) vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-2, 1-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, January 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SECNetwork
SirusXM: 383 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri leads 9-8
Last Meeting; February 3, 2024: Two-straight made free-throws from Nick Honor brought Missouri to trail 56-57 with 1:57 remaining, but two-straight successful two-point jump shots from Vanderbilt established enough seperation to secure a 68-61 win after exchanging trips to the free-throw line.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their first SEC win of the season, earning a 83-67 win over LSU. Missouri took a 29-15 lead within the first 14 minutes. Tamar Bates led MU with 20 points, and Anthony Robinson II followed with 16 points.
Last Time Out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores fell 64-76 at home to No. 14 Mississippi State. Vanderbilt shot just 35.5% from the field, missing all but one of their last 12 shots of the first half. A layup from A.J. Hoggard cut the Mississippi State lead to 65-60 with 4:19 remaining, but Vanderbilt failed to score again until the 1:47 mark.
