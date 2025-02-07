Mizzou Central

How to Watch: No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 15 Mizzou

Streaming and radio details for the Missouri Tigers' home match against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Feb 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives against Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The No. 15 Missouri Tigers battle it out with No. 10 Texas A&M Saturday to remain near the top of the Southeastern Conference.

This is the last of a four game stretch for Missouri against ranked opponents, winning against both Ole Miss and Mississippi State, but falling to No. 4 Tennessee on the road. A win would mark Missouri's fifth ranked victory of the season.

Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.

How to Watch: Missouri at Texas A&M

Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-5, 6-3 SEC) at the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 6-3 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Sirus XM: 190 or 191

Series History: Mississippi State leads 14-6

Last Time Out, Missouri: After taking a 39-28 lead over Tennessee, a 15-4 scoring run from the Volunteers sank the Tigers on the road in a 85-81 loss. Tennessee shot 66.7 percent on 3-point shots while Missouri shot 40 percent from outside the arc. Tamar Bates led the Tigers with 22 points.

Last Time Out, Texas A&M: With Wade Taylor IV scoring a season high of 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, the Aggies took down South Carolina in a 76-72 victory on the road. Texas A&M led by 49-36 early in the second half, but South Carolina brought it within one possession with just 1.8 seconds left. However, Henry Coleman III made two free throws for Texas A&M to seal the deal.

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

