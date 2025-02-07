How to Watch: No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 15 Mizzou
The No. 15 Missouri Tigers battle it out with No. 10 Texas A&M Saturday to remain near the top of the Southeastern Conference.
This is the last of a four game stretch for Missouri against ranked opponents, winning against both Ole Miss and Mississippi State, but falling to No. 4 Tennessee on the road. A win would mark Missouri's fifth ranked victory of the season.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri at Texas A&M
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-5, 6-3 SEC) at the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 6-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 190 or 191
Last Time Out, Missouri: After taking a 39-28 lead over Tennessee, a 15-4 scoring run from the Volunteers sank the Tigers on the road in a 85-81 loss. Tennessee shot 66.7 percent on 3-point shots while Missouri shot 40 percent from outside the arc. Tamar Bates led the Tigers with 22 points.
Last Time Out, Texas A&M: With Wade Taylor IV scoring a season high of 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, the Aggies took down South Carolina in a 76-72 victory on the road. Texas A&M led by 49-36 early in the second half, but South Carolina brought it within one possession with just 1.8 seconds left. However, Henry Coleman III made two free throws for Texas A&M to seal the deal.
