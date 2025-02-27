How to Watch: No. 14 Mizzou Travels to Face Vanderbilt Commodores
In the second to last game on the road this season, the No. 14 Missouri Tigers will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 5 p.m. Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt is fresh off an upset win over the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies, giving it a boost of momentum against a Missouri team towards the top of the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers picked up a 3-point victory in a blowout over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday.
Both the SEC and NCAA Tournament are on the horizon, so each of the last three games of the season could potentially matter for seeding.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
Who: No. 14 Missouri Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 7-8 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 1 at 5 p.m. CT
Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 374
Series History: Tied at 10-8
Last Time Out, Missouri: A dominant offensive performance helped the Tigers cruise to a 101-71 blowout over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday. Caleb Grill led the team in scoring with 22 points, five rebounds and four steals on 9-of-11 shooting.
Last Time Out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores picked up a narrow win on the road over the No. 12-ranked Texas A&M Aggies in an 86-84 upset. They shot 10-of-21 from behind the arc, with Tyler Nickel dropping 21 points and knocking down seven of those attempts.