How to Watch: No. 15 Mizzou Hosts South Carolina
The No. 15-rated Missouri Tigers look to bounce back from a loss to Arkansas on the road, returning home for their penultimate home game of the 2024-2025 season — a showdown with South Carolina.
Before Missouri lost to Arkansas, the Tigers were riding a three-game win streak, highlighted by a victory over No. 4 Alabama.
This will be the first of the final four home games for Missouri to round out the regular season. The Tigers will look to build momentum and possibly earn better seeding in the SEC Tournament.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri vs. South Carolina
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-6, 9-5 SEC) vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Feb 25 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 192 (home) or 389 (away)
Series History: Tied at 9-9
Last Time Out, Missouri: Despite leading 48-41 at the end of the first half, Missouri fell 85-92 at Arkansas. Missouri gave up 18 turnovers which led to 30 Arkansas points. Additionally, Arkansas took 37 attempts from the free-throw line, while Missouri managed an uncharestically low 17.
Last Time Out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks earned their first conference victory of the season, taking down Texas in a 84-69 win. Collin Murray-Boyles led the Gamecocks with 22 points. South Carolina had built a 40-22 lead by the end of the first half.
