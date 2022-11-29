How to Watch, Preview: Missouri Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers

Under new head coach Dennis Gates, the Missouri Tigers have looked powerful, roaring to a 7-0 start to begin the season. They haven't exactly been knocking off powerhouses (no offense to Lindenwood and SIU-Edwardsville), but the level of competition is going to take a couple of steps up in Mizzou's next matchup. The Tigers are on the road as they get set to face the Wichita State Shockers, who seem to make a tournament run every year.

This is probably the biggest game of the year so far for the Tigers, and you can be sure Gates will have his squad focused. Mizzou will probably count on big contributions from guards Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge, but they've got plenty of reliable bucket-getters. In fact, there are five Tigers averaging double figures in scoring, and guard DeAndre Gholston isn't far behind at 9.7 points per game. With such a well-balanced attack, it's no wonder the Tigers are still undefeated.

The Shockers are led by senior guard Craig Porter Jr., who leads Wichita State in, well, everything. Porter is first on this Shockers squad in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and minutes per game. It's safe to say shutting him down is going to be the key for Mizzou, but the Tigers have got one of the better defensive units in the country. Still, this will be the Tigers' first true away game, so they'll have to be on their toes.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and keep up with tonight's game.

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Wichita State Shockers

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. (CT)

Where: Wichita, KS- Koch Arena

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Missouri minus-2

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: Missouri (-143), Wichita State (+110)

TV/Streaming: ESPN +

Radio: Tigers Radio Network