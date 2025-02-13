Instant Reaction: No. 21 Mizzou Handles Oklahoma at Home
Watch the video below as Mizzou on SI basketball reporters Michael Stamps and Chase Gemes break down Missouri's blowout home victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers handled business against Oklahoma, walking away with an 82-58 victory while improving to 18-6 on the season and 7-4 in SEC play.
In a game that seemingly lasted forever, the Tigers truly controlled the tempo of the battle for its entirety. Missouri led by 20 at halftime and never gave the Sooners a chance to catch back up.
Statistically, Missouri dominated in nearly every category. The Tigers shot 26-for-48 from the field, while the Sooners went 18-for-58. Despite some rock-solid defense from the home team, the ball just didn't find its way into the hoop for Oklahoma. Full of good scorers, none of its trio of scoring guards managed to efficiently put the ball in the hoop.
Mark Mitchell led the way for the Tigers, finishing with 25 points on 6-for-12 shooting. He also attempted 18 free throws, making 13. Sharpshooter Caleb Grill was the next man up with 15 points, knocking down three triples in the process.
The free throw line was Missouri's best friend, going 26-for-35 from the charity stripe. Mitchell accounted for over half of those attempts, but perfect trips from Grill and Tony Perkins also boosted that number. Compared to Oklahoma's 17-for-24 mark from the free throw line, the Tigers certainly won in that area.
Duke Miles led the way for the Sooners scoring the ball, finishing with 18 on 5-for-9 shooting. Jalon Moore was right behind Miles, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting.