Instant Thoughts: Mizzou Basketball Defeats Howard 77-62
Missouri basketball reporter Michael Stamps gives his first thoughts on Missouri's 77-62 victory over the Howard Bison.
The Missouri Tigers grabbed its first win of the season, defeating the Howard Bison in ugly fashion 77-62. This was a much-needed win, given Missouri's game-one result after battling the Memphis Tigers.
Howard stuck around with the Tigers longer than they probably should have, thanks to a 10-for-19 three-point shooting night and 14 points from guard Marcus Dockery. Missouri guards Tamar Bates and Anthony Robinson II led the Tigers on both sides of the ball and were major keys to success.
Robinson brough unmatchable intensity on defense, forcing many turnovers and grabbing three streals. He also forced multiple deflections and was flying around passing lanes, causing trouble for whichever Howard player he was defending.
As a whole, the defensive side of the ball is where the Tigers excelled. They forced, as a team, 17 turnovers and grabbed 11 steals. Despite the Bison's 10-made triples, Missouri defended Howard about as well as they could have.
Missouri desperately needed a victory against Howard after a challenging defeat to Memphis. There was a point in the game where it looked as if Howard would have a chance to win, but the response from Robinson and freshman Marcus Allen in the final three minutes of the game showed the true grit of this Missouri team.
