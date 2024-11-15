Live Updates: Missouri Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
After defeating Eastern Washington 84-77 on Monday night behind Caleb Grill's 33-point night, Missouri men's basketball is set to take on Mississippi Valley State.
The Delta Devils have split both their games this season, losing to Iowa State 83-44 but defeating Mississippi University for Women 66-49. Missouri hasn't lost since its season opener against Memphis, and will look to continue that on their home court.
"They're going to come in with some tenacity," coach Dennis Gates said on Mississippi Valley State. "They'll probably change a lot of defensive schemes, meaning try to get us off balance from man to man to zone. We have to do our part in making sure we are communicating, making sure we're making the right play."
The Tigers get a week-plus break following the game, until they go up against Pacific at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
First Half
- 2:41: Gates does a complete lineup change. It's experimenting time for the Tigers.
- Missouri volleyball makes an appearance during a timeout. Its seeking its 10th-straight win against the Florida Gators on Friday.
- 7:25 — Missouri 37, Mississippi Valley State 11: The lead just keeps growing for the Tigers. The 3-point shot is completely on, shooting 7-of-13 as a collective thus far.
- 10:57 — Missouri 24, Mississippi Valley State 6: Since the last break, Missouri has gone on a 13-4 run. Off the bench, Marques Warrick has already scored six points on 2-of-2 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
- 16:20 — Missouri 9, Mississippi Valley State 2: The Tigers jump out to a quick lead thanks to some transition opportunities from Anthony Robinson II's two steals. Trent Pierce is the first man off the bench.
Starting Lineup
Mississippi Valley State
Arthur Tate
Anthony Robinson II
Donovan Sanders
Tamar Bates
George Ivory III
Annor Boateng
Walter Hamilton
Mark Mitchell
Alvin Stredic
Josh Gray
Pre Game
- Trent Burns is available tonight, per Jon Rothstein. The freshman has yet to play this season.
- Tony Perkins will miss tonight's game with a leg injury, per Eli Hoff.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
Who: Missouri Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-1, 0-0 SWAC)
What: Third home game for the Missouri Tigers
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Thursday, November 14, 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: 2-0
Last Meeting: Nov 20, 2022: D'Moi Hodge and Isiaih Mosley led the Tigers to an 83-62 victory over the Delta Devils at home, scoring 18 points. A well-rounded scoring game from the Tigers vaulted them to 5-0 on the season in the first year of the Dennis Gates era.
Last Time Out, Missouri: Missouri improved to 2-1 on the season thanks to an offensive explosion from Caleb Grill. The Tigers defeated Eastern Washington 84-77 behind 33 points and eight three-point buckets from Grill.
Last Time Out, Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils secured its first win of the season over Mississippi University for Women, winning 66-49 backed by Alvin Stredic's 14-point performance.