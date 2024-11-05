Live Updates: Mizzou Basketball at Memphis Tigers
Pre Game
- Potentially unavailable guard Tony Perkins was seen on the court warming up ahead of the game, per Eli Hoff.
- Freshman Trent Burns has been ruled out of the game due to an illness. Check out the story here.
- Just a few hours before the game, Memphis senior Tyreek Smith entered the transfer portal.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers at Memphis Tigers
Who: Missouri Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Memphis Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC)
What: Season-opener for Missouri men's basketball
Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.
When: Monday, November 4, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Memphis leads Missouri, 8-5
Last Meeting: Nov. 10, 2023: Memphis won 70-55 in last year's season-opener, led by Jahvon Quinerly's 18-point performance. Missouri shot just 6-of-30 from behind the arc, with Sean East II's 14 points being the only real bright spot.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell in the first round of the SEC Tournament agains the Georgia Bulldogs, 64-59. Despite making it a close score for most of the game, Georgia was able to pull out a victory behind a 19-point game from Blue Cain.
Last Time Out, Memphis: The Tigers were unable to get past Wichita State in the first round of the AAC Tournament, falling 71-65. David Jones and Nae'qwan Tomlin combined for a total of 42 points, but the duo still wasn't enough to come out with a win.