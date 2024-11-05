Mizzou Central

Live Updates: Mizzou Basketball at Memphis Tigers

Live in-game updates and information for Missouri's season-opener against Memphis.

Joey Van Zummeren

Mar 2, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates talks with guard Tamar Bates (2) against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Pre Game

  • Potentially unavailable guard Tony Perkins was seen on the court warming up ahead of the game, per Eli Hoff.
  • Freshman Trent Burns has been ruled out of the game due to an illness. Check out the story here.
  • Just a few hours before the game, Memphis senior Tyreek Smith entered the transfer portal.

How to Watch: Missouri Tigers at Memphis Tigers

Who: Missouri Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Memphis Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC)

What: Season-opener for Missouri men's basketball

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

When: Monday, November 4, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Memphis leads Missouri, 8-5

Last Meeting: Nov. 10, 2023: Memphis won 70-55 in last year's season-opener, led by Jahvon Quinerly's 18-point performance. Missouri shot just 6-of-30 from behind the arc, with Sean East II's 14 points being the only real bright spot.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell in the first round of the SEC Tournament agains the Georgia Bulldogs, 64-59. Despite making it a close score for most of the game, Georgia was able to pull out a victory behind a 19-point game from Blue Cain.

Last Time Out, Memphis: The Tigers were unable to get past Wichita State in the first round of the AAC Tournament, falling 71-65. David Jones and Nae'qwan Tomlin combined for a total of 42 points, but the duo still wasn't enough to come out with a win.

