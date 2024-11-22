Live Updates: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Pacific
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers will host the Pacific Tigers Friday night, looking to earn their fourth win on the season.
Missouri is coming off an eight-day break, following a 111-39 win over Mississippi Valley State. It's tied for the longest break the team will get this season, also receiving eight days off between games against Illinois on Dec. 22, and Alabama State on Dec. 30.
"It's one of those things where you're able as a staff to regroup, as a program to regroup," head coach Dennis Gates said Thursday ahead of Friday's matchup. "Give guys opportunities to heal some sort of aches and pain."
Missouri has won each of its last three games after falling in the first game of the season on the road to Memphis. Missouri failed to play a full game against Memphis, being outscored 51-33 in the second half after taking a 10-point lead in the first.
Though the level of competition hasn't been the same as the season-opening loss, Gates has been pleased with the steps the team has taken in November.
"Growth, that was my biggest takeaway," Gates said of the first four games. "Were not who we were at Memphis. I saw a team being able to put together two halves of basketball together, gradually get used to each other."
For real-time updates from Mizzou Arena for Friday's matchup, follow this post. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates:
First Half:
• 15:43 Missouri 2, Pacific 7: Missouri has been looking to get the three-point shot going early, but it just isn't there, missing all three from attempts from outside the arc. Missouri has shot 36.8% on three-point shots this season.
Pre Game:
• The status of Missouri guard Tony Perkins is one to keep an eye on in this one. The Iowa transfer missed Missouri's last game due to precautionary efforts as he works his way back from an injury. Gates said Perkins is "day to day" in hispress conference ahead of Friday's game.
Starting Lineups:
Missouri
Pacific
Anthony Robinson II
Jefferson Koulibay
Tamar Bates
Lamar Washington
Annor Boateng
Elijah Fisher
Mark Mitchell
Elias Ralph
Josh Gray
Jazz Gardner
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Pacific Tigers
Who: Missouri Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Pacific Tigers (3-2, 0-0 WCC)
What: Non-conference matchup
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Friday, November 22, 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: 1-1
Last Meeting: Dec. 10, 1971; Missouri defeated Pacific, 64-59.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers had a historic offensive performance, blowing out Mississippi Valley State 111-39. The 72-point differential tied the largest in program history, but marks the largest since Dennis Gates took over the head coaching job.
Last Time Out, Pacific: The Tigers just narrowly fell short to Northern Arizona, 60-57. Despite the loss, Ralph's 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting was a strong showing for Pacific.