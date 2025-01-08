LSU at Mizzou: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Information
The Tigers of LSU and Missouri both will look for their first win in the Southeastern Conference Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri comes off a rough, 16-point loss to Auburn, while LSU dropped a home game to Vanderbilt to open conference play.
Wins will be at a premium in a tough SEC this season, so Missouri defending its home court will be a key to a tournament bid. Especially against a LSU team where Missouri is seven-point favorites against.
Below are full details for the game, including streaming information and injuries.
Availability Report:
Missouri:
Trent Burns - Out
Burns, a true freshman center, has been out since the start of the season with a foot injury.
LSU:
Jalen Reed - Out
Reed, a starting junior forward, suffered a season-ending knee injury in early December.
Starting Lineups:
Missouri:
PG Anthony Robinson II
PG Tony Perkins
G Tamar Bates
F Trent Pierce
F Mark Mitchell
• Pierce replaces center Josh Gray in the starting lineup. Pierce has appeared in 13 of Missouri's 14 games so far this season, averaging 15.2 minutes, 8.5 points and 1.8 rebounds.
LSU:
G Jordan Sears
G Dji Bailey
G Cam Carter
F Daimion Collins
F Corey Chest
How to Watch: Missouri at Auburn
Who: Missouri Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC) vs. the LSU Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC)
When: Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SECNetwork
SirusXM: 380 or 374
Radio:Tiger Radio Network
