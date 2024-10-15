Missouri Basketball: Chemistry and Teamwork the Focus as Transfers Look to Gel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Missouri basketball is entering a new era with a roster filled with experienced transfers ready to make an impact in the SEC.
With players from programs like Iowa, Duke, and UT-Martin joining the Tigers, the team is focused on building chemistry and pushing toward a winning season.
For Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins, the key to success lies in team unity and encouragement.
Speaking at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Perkins emphasized the importance of uplifting each other on the court.
"You know, we try to credit each other for everything we do, every little ball screen, every little boxout," Perkins said. "So, you know, we just try to credit each other so we can make our teammates feel like everything they do matters. Say, for instance, somebody gets a great boxout, you know, it’s not always about a good rebound—great boxout, yeah, somebody else got the rebound, or great assist, or great pass to assist—just something to keep everybody encouraged, to keep wanting to do the right thing, to make the right plays, for everybody to feel as if everything that they contribute is important."
Perkins brings a wealth of experience to Missouri, having played in 126 games at Iowa, where he was a reliable scorer and playmaker.
Last season, he averaged 14 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, stepping up as the second-leading scorer for the Hawkeyes.
Now, Perkins is expected to fill the gap left by Sean East II and Nick Honor, providing the Tigers with a seasoned ball handler and leader.
Duke transfer Mark Mitchell is another big addition to Missouri's roster.
Coming off a strong two-season stint with the Blue Devils, Mitchell is eager to contribute to a new-look Tigers team, where each player brings something unique to the table.
"Yeah, I think we all do something a little different," Mitchell said. "So I think, you know, just feeding off each other, feeding off our strengths, our weaknesses. And I think—I don't think there's a weakness we have on this team. I think we filled out the holes. So I think that's what Coach [Dennis] Gates has done really well. We're all also just still getting to know each other, still figuring out what to do. But, you know, just the experience we have would play a big part in that."
Mitchell, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward, brings SEC-ready skills from his time at Duke, where he was a consistent starter.
His combination of size, defense, and leadership is exactly what Missouri hopes will help them compete in a tough conference.
Jacob Crews, a standout from UT-Martin, was the first to join Missouri’s transfer wave.
The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 19.1 points per game and shot over 41 percent from three last season.
Tabbed for his scoring ability, Crews consistently delivered for the Skyhawks, scoring 20 or more points 16 times and topping 30 points on four different occasions.
His outside shooting and rebounding will be crucial to Missouri’s offensive plans this season.
Another important addition is Marques Warrick, who spent four years at Northern Kentucky.
Warrick averaged just under 20 points per game last season and adds even more firepower to Missouri’s offense.
With Crews and Warrick both comfortable taking shots, Missouri's scoring should see a significant boost compared to last season’s struggles.
Missouri also brought in Josh Gray from South Carolina and Jeremy Sanchez from Saint Leo, though Sanchez remains an unknown factor in the rotation.
Gray, however, is expected to bring a physical presence in the paint, giving the Tigers added depth and size.
As the team continues to gel, these transfers—along with returning players—are working to ensure that Missouri's next season is a step forward.
With experienced newcomers like Perkins, Mitchell, Crews, and Warrick, Missouri is set to be more competitive in the SEC, hoping that the blend of talent and chemistry will spark a much-needed rebuild.