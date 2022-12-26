Mizzou Dominates Illinois, But Robbed in AP Poll?

At an 11-1 record, some might say the Missouri Tigers are deserving of a spot in the AP Top 25.

The Missouri Tigers are still looking for their first rise into the top 25 this season.

Despite a dominant 93-71 win over the then-No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini on Dec. 22, the Tigers were not ranked in Monday's rankings release. Mizzou still earned 57 votes and knocked Illinois out of the top 25, but the voters showed they still need to see more from the Tigers moving forward.

It's unlikely that Mizzou coach Dennis Gates cares much about the rankings at this point in the season. He even went as far to say that he felt his team didn't play well despite the blowout win over a ranked opponent.

"We didn't play well. I'm dead serious," Gates said.

Gates did admit he's proud of how his team has played this season, but isn't getting overly excited about a win in December.

"I don't think we played well and I'll continue to challenge my guys on executing the things we need to execute," Gates said. "For a full 40 minutes, we did not play well. I'll continue to say that."

Luckily for the Tigers, they'll have some major chances to rise into polls ahead of matchups with the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks to begin SEC play.

The Wildcats and Tigers tip-off from Columbia at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here