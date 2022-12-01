Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Reveals Why Isiaih Mosley Didn't Play vs. Wichita State

The Missouri Tigers were missing a notable face for Tuesday’s thrilling win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Missouri Tigers remain undefeated after coming away with their best win on the young season Tuesday, as Mizzou outlasted the Wichita State Shockers on the road for an 88-84 win in overtime.

The win was impressive for multiple reasons, but even more so considering that the Tigers were without standout transfer guard Isiaih Mosley

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates provided an update after the game as to why Mosley was absent but clarified it wasn’t injury-related.

“Isiah's just working through some personal things and I want to give him privacy at this moment,” Gates said. “But there's nothing behavioral, there's nothing from the standpoint of anything else or injury, there's nothing like that's taken place.”

Mosley, who transferred to Mizzou during the offseason from Missouri State, is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in six appearances this season.

He scored a season-high 23 points to go along with four assists and two rebounds in Mizzou’s 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina on Nov. 23.

“I gotta give him his space and credit for what he's doing and I understand that,” Gates said.

The Tigers look to remain undefeated when they take on the SEMO Warhawks at home on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here