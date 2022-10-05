Skip to main content

Mizzou Lands Commitment from Elite 2023 Target Jordan Butler

The Missouri Tigers already had two commitments in the class of 2023 entering Wednesday's decision day.

The Missouri Tigers men's basketball program is entering a new era under coach Dennis Gates. As the attempt to rebuild the program continues, the Tigers have continued to push toward securing a pledge from 2023 Christ Church Episcopal School (Greenville, SC) big man Jordan Butler. 

And on Wednesday, the recruiting pitch paid off. Butler announced that he'll be committing to Missouri over South Carolina and Auburn. He had received interest from other programs like Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, and Wake Forest, among others.

Butler, a towering 7-0, 195-pound big man, made his official visit to Columbia on Sept. 16 after receiving an offer from Mizzou on June 15. It was the final visit he took before Wednesday's commitment. 

The Tigers already have two commitments in the class, as Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) forward Trent Pierce and Florida State University School (Tallahassee, FL) guard Anthony Richardson both announced their pledge over the offseason. 

Butler has been steady as a rebounder and rim protecter during his time at Christ Church Episcopal School. In 91, career games, he's averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, one assist, and 2.1 blocks.

However, it was this past season where he really started to blossom, as he posted averages of 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and an absurd 3.8 blocks per game. 

The Tigers will host Southern Indiana in the season opener on Nov. 7.

