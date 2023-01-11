Mizzou 'Fastest Team in the Country,' Says Texas A&M G Wade Taylor IV

The Missouri Tigers are lightning fast on both ends of the court and have the numbers to prove it. They'll look to keep up this pace on Wednesday against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The numbers hardly lie: The Missouri Tigers have put together one of the best offenses in the country in the first year under coach Dennis Gates.



And as Mizzou (13-2) gets set to visit the Texas A&M Aggies (10-5) in College Station Wednesday, it's safe to say their opponent has taken notice.

"We haven't played a team this fast," Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV said. "They're the No. 1 offense in the country, the fastest team in the country."

The Tigers had an easy schedule to begin the season, but have continued to impress with their offense against elite competition. Mizzou is second in the country in points per game (87.1) and fifth in shooting percentage (50.2).

These offensive numbers are certainly sparked by the fact that they lead the nation in steals per game (11.8), as the Tigers have shown the ability to get out on the break with aggression after coming away with a turnover.

"This team, Missouri, they like to advance the ball off the pass, so that's a little bit different when you have to guard," Taylor IV said.

But Mizzou will have a tough out against an Aggies team that, despite some early-season struggles, has bounced back and won four in a row, including two wins over the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers to begin SEC play.



Missouri and Texas A&M are set for tip off from Reed Arena at 7:30 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here