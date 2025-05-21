Mizzou Basketball Announces 2025-2026 Season Opener
Missouri Tigers men's basketball will begin their 2025-2026 season by taking on Howard in Washington D.C., the team announced Wednesday. This will be the first time Missouri plays Howard on the road.
The season opener for the Tigers is part of a multi-year agreement, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Missouri hosted Howard Nov. 3 of last season, with the Tigers winning 77-62 at Mizzou Arena.
The game will be held at Burr Gymnasium at Howard, which has a capacity of 2,700.
This marks the second-straight season where Missouri begins the season on the road, beginning the 2024-2025 campaign with a loss at Memphis.
The schedule for Southeastern Conference games is set to be released in August.
The other confirmed opponents for Missouri in the upcoming season are rivals Kansas and Illinois. The upcoming game against Kansas is the final game a part of a six-year agreement between the two schools, with the upcoming game set to be played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Braggin' Rights series against Illinois is extended through 2029.