Mizzou Basketball Associate Coach Takes Same Position at Miami
Missouri men's basketball associate head coach Charlton "C.Y." Young will be leaving the program this offseason, accepting the same job at Miami (Florida), the program announced Tuesday morning.
Young, a longtime coworker of Dennis Gates, has been with Missouri since Gates took the head job. The two coached together from 2013-2019 at Florida State under head coach Leonard Hamilton.
Young has been integral to Missouri's recent success in recruiting, with Missouri's 2022 and 2024 freshmen classes both ranking inside the top 30 nationally.
Young was one of the most experienced members on Gates' coaching staff, with the 2025-2026 season set to be Young's 30th. He was previously the head coach at Georgia Southern from 2009-2013.
Young now joins a Miami program entering a new era with first-time head coach Jai Lucas. Miami went 7-24 last season after head coach Jim Larrañaga stepped down from the position midseason.
Young is the second assistant coach, and third overall staff member to leave Missouri so far this offseason. Assistant Rob Summers accepted the head coach job at Cleveland State, and assistant director of basketball of basketball operations Nick Korta accepted an assistant coach role at VMI.
