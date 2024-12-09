Mizzou Central

Mizzou Basketball Earns Top-10 Vote in AP Poll After Win Over Kansas

The Missouri Tigers sit just outside the AP Top 25 after a shocking win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Joey Van Zummeren

Dec 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
After an upset victory over then-No. 1 ranked Kansas, the Missouri Tigers climbed up in the polls, just barely outside of the top 25 in the AP Poll.

Missouri has not been ranked since the conclusion of the 2022-'23 season, finishing the year at the No. 23 spot.

Missouri received 119 points in the AP Top 25, making the Tigers the fourth team out, or No. 29. Its win, along with Creighton's win over the Jayhawks earlier in the week, sent Kansas from No. 1 to No. 10.

Missouri's next best chance to earn a defining win and see a boost in the polls will come on Dec. 22, travelling to St. Louis to play Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game. Illinois was ranked No. 19 in the previous AP Poll, but dropped out after a loss to Northwestern.

Missouri's Rankings on AP Ballots - Dec. 9

9
12
14 (2)
15
19
21 (2)
23 (3)
24 (3)
25 (2)

AP Top 25 Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Tennessee (58), 8-0, 1544
  2. Auburn (3), 8-1, 1438
  3. Iowa State (1), 7-1, 1424
  4. Duke, 7-2, 1295
  5. Kentucky, 8-1, 1284
  6. Marquette, 9-1, 1274
  7. Alabama, 7-2, 1126
  8. Gonzaga, 7-2, 1082
  9. Florida, 9-0, 1030
  10. Kansas, 7-2, 940
  11. Purdue, 8-2, 840
  12. Oregon, 9-1, 784
  13. Oklahoma, 9-0, 567
  14. Michigan, 8-1, 522
  15. Houston, 5-3, 514
  16. Clemson, 9-1, 491
  17. Texas A&M, 8-2, 415
  18. UConn, 7-3, 394
  19. Ole Miss, 8-1, 379
  20. Wisconsin, 8-2, 307
  21. Michigan State, 8-2, 292
  22. Cincinnati, 8-1, 288
  23. San Diego State, 276
  24. UCLA, 8-1, 229
  25. Mississippi State, 8-1, 179

Others receiving votes: Baylor 150, Arizona St 143, Memphis 123, Missouri 119, Penn St. 90, Arkansas 89, Drake 67, Pittsburgh 62, Utah St. 57, Illinois 47, St. John's 43, Maryland 39, Dayton 38, Creighton 32, Indiana 30, West Virginia 30, North Carolina 24, Georgia 21, Saint Mary's 20, Texas 8, Rhode Island 3, Loyola Chicago 1.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Tennessee (25), 8-0, 745
  2. Auburn (5), 8-1, 709
  3. Iowa State, 7-1, 673
  4. Marquette, 9-1, 633
  5. Kentucky, 8-1, 630
  6. Duke, 7-2, 613
  7. Florida, 9-0, 530
  8. Alabama, 7-2, 525
  9. Gonzaga, 7-2, 462
  10. Kansas, 7-2, 449
  11. Purdue, 8-2, 424
  12. Oregon, 9-1, 377
  13. Houston, 5-3, 304
  14. Michigan, 8-1, 258
  15. Ole Miss, 8-1, 249
  16. Clemson, 9-1, 237
  17. Oklahoma, 9-0, 233
  18. Texas A&M, 8-2, 194
  19. Michigan State, 8-2, 166
  20. UConn, 7-3, 152
  21. UCLA, 8-1, 137
  22. Wisconsin, 8-2, 129
  23. Cincinnati, 7-1, 124
  24. San Diego State, 6-2, 105
  25. Baylor, 5-3, 99

Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Memphis; No. 17 Illinois; No. 19 Pittsburgh; No. 22 North Carolina;

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 93; Illinois 67; St. John's 51; Pittsburgh 50; Arizona State 44; Memphis 37; Maryland 36; Drake 35; Utah State 32; Saint Mary's 28; Penn State 26; Creighton 20; Georgia 18; Missouri 14; West Virginia 11; Arkansas 10; UC Irvine 5; Texas 5; Dayton 4; Texas Tech 2; North Carolina 2; Loyola Chicago 2; LSU 1;

