Mizzou Basketball Earns Top-10 Vote in AP Poll After Win Over Kansas
After an upset victory over then-No. 1 ranked Kansas, the Missouri Tigers climbed up in the polls, just barely outside of the top 25 in the AP Poll.
Missouri has not been ranked since the conclusion of the 2022-'23 season, finishing the year at the No. 23 spot.
Missouri received 119 points in the AP Top 25, making the Tigers the fourth team out, or No. 29. Its win, along with Creighton's win over the Jayhawks earlier in the week, sent Kansas from No. 1 to No. 10.
Missouri's next best chance to earn a defining win and see a boost in the polls will come on Dec. 22, travelling to St. Louis to play Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game. Illinois was ranked No. 19 in the previous AP Poll, but dropped out after a loss to Northwestern.
Missouri's Rankings on AP Ballots - Dec. 9
9
12
14 (2)
15
19
21 (2)
23 (3)
24 (3)
25 (2)
AP Top 25 Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Tennessee (58), 8-0, 1544
- Auburn (3), 8-1, 1438
- Iowa State (1), 7-1, 1424
- Duke, 7-2, 1295
- Kentucky, 8-1, 1284
- Marquette, 9-1, 1274
- Alabama, 7-2, 1126
- Gonzaga, 7-2, 1082
- Florida, 9-0, 1030
- Kansas, 7-2, 940
- Purdue, 8-2, 840
- Oregon, 9-1, 784
- Oklahoma, 9-0, 567
- Michigan, 8-1, 522
- Houston, 5-3, 514
- Clemson, 9-1, 491
- Texas A&M, 8-2, 415
- UConn, 7-3, 394
- Ole Miss, 8-1, 379
- Wisconsin, 8-2, 307
- Michigan State, 8-2, 292
- Cincinnati, 8-1, 288
- San Diego State, 276
- UCLA, 8-1, 229
- Mississippi State, 8-1, 179
Others receiving votes: Baylor 150, Arizona St 143, Memphis 123, Missouri 119, Penn St. 90, Arkansas 89, Drake 67, Pittsburgh 62, Utah St. 57, Illinois 47, St. John's 43, Maryland 39, Dayton 38, Creighton 32, Indiana 30, West Virginia 30, North Carolina 24, Georgia 21, Saint Mary's 20, Texas 8, Rhode Island 3, Loyola Chicago 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Tennessee (25), 8-0, 745
- Auburn (5), 8-1, 709
- Iowa State, 7-1, 673
- Marquette, 9-1, 633
- Kentucky, 8-1, 630
- Duke, 7-2, 613
- Florida, 9-0, 530
- Alabama, 7-2, 525
- Gonzaga, 7-2, 462
- Kansas, 7-2, 449
- Purdue, 8-2, 424
- Oregon, 9-1, 377
- Houston, 5-3, 304
- Michigan, 8-1, 258
- Ole Miss, 8-1, 249
- Clemson, 9-1, 237
- Oklahoma, 9-0, 233
- Texas A&M, 8-2, 194
- Michigan State, 8-2, 166
- UConn, 7-3, 152
- UCLA, 8-1, 137
- Wisconsin, 8-2, 129
- Cincinnati, 7-1, 124
- San Diego State, 6-2, 105
- Baylor, 5-3, 99
Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Memphis; No. 17 Illinois; No. 19 Pittsburgh; No. 22 North Carolina;
Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 93; Illinois 67; St. John's 51; Pittsburgh 50; Arizona State 44; Memphis 37; Maryland 36; Drake 35; Utah State 32; Saint Mary's 28; Penn State 26; Creighton 20; Georgia 18; Missouri 14; West Virginia 11; Arkansas 10; UC Irvine 5; Texas 5; Dayton 4; Texas Tech 2; North Carolina 2; Loyola Chicago 2; LSU 1;
