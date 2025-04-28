Mizzou Basketball Hires Former Duquesne Assistant Coach
The Missouri Tigers have filled one of their voids on the bench, hiring former Duquesne assistant coach Steve Wright, per Jeff Goodman. The Tigers had multiple openings on their coaching staff and one of those has finally been filled.
Wright joined the Duquesne program in 2023, where the Dukes went 25-12, won the Atlantic-10 conference championship and made it to the NCAA tournament with an automatic bid for the first time since 1977. They then won their first-round matchup against BYU, capturing their first March Madness victory since 1969.
He also spent time with Bowling Green before landing his role with Duquesne. Prior to that, Wright was at Cleveland State under Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates, along with current Duquesne head coach Dru Joyce III. One of his first coaching gigs was as a high school coach in Cincinnati, where he coached current professional forward Darius Bazley.
Gates now has a history of hiring former assistants from Cleveland State, which is the case with Wright. He was the video coordinator on Gates' roster at Cleveland State for the 2019-20 season. The Vikings went 11-21 that season, though it was Gates' first year as the head coach.
This move comes weeks after assistant coach Rob Summers took the head coaching vacancy at Cleveland State and another long-time assistant, Charlton Young, took an assistant coaching job at Miami. Wright fills one of those two important voids. Missouri still has one assistant-coaching role to fill after the departures of Summers and Young.