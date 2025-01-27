Mizzou Basketball Remains Ranked After Week 13 Poll Updates
The Missouri Tigers remained ranked in the Week 13 Coaches Poll and AP Top-25.
A victory over the Kansas Jayhawks earlier in the season began the campaign for the Tigers to eventually become a ranked team but since, victories over ranked Florida and Ole Miss squads have made it a reality.
Most recently, the Tigers traveled to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns. That resulted in a 61-53 loss and revealed some flaws of the Tigers. Missouri followed it up by defeating No. 16 Ole Miss at home 83-75, controlling the game for its entirety.
Here's where the Tigers sit in both major polls after its 1-1 week in conference play:
AP Top 25 Poll
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Auburn, 18-1, 775
2. Duke, 17-2, 741
3. Iowa State, 17-2, 689
4. Alabama, 17-3, 676
5. Houston, 16-3, 635
6. Florida, 18-2, 634
7. Michigan State, 17-2, 583
8. Tennessee, 17-3, 564
9. Marquette, 17-3, 536
10. Purdue, 16-5, 476
11. Kansas, 14-5, 429
12. Kentucky, 14-5, 399
13. Mississippi State, 16-4, 324
14. St. John's, 17-3, 318
15. Texas A&M, 15-5, 310
16. Memphis, 16-4, 242
17. Wisconsin, 16-4, 214
18. Oregon, 16-4, 201
19. Texas Tech, 15-4, 169
20. Illinois, 14-6, 166
21. Missouri, 16-4, 163
22. Louisville, 15-5, 162
23. Ole Miss, 15-5, 104
24. UConn, 14-6, 100
25. Clemson, 17-4, 96
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Michigan, No. 23 West Virginia
Others Receiving Votes
Michigan 67, Gonzaga 55, Maryland 50, Vanderbilt 44, Saint Mary's 41, Arizona 41, Utah State 22, Creighton 18, West Virginia 17, Georgia 6, Baylor 4, New Mexico 3, UC Irvine 1