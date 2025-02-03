Mizzou Basketball Remains Ranked After Week 14 Poll Updates
The Missouri Tigers continue to stay ranked and trend upward after failing to drop a game last week.
Missouri walked away with an impressive victory in Starkville, Mississippi against the then-ranked No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Everything went right for the Tigers, from the hot shooting to its stout defense.
To say that exact road win was surprising is an understatement. The Tigers blew out Mississippi State, winning 88-61. They led by nearly 30 points for most of the second half and controlled the game from the halfway point of the first half. It put the nation on notice and the rankings this week reflect that.
The Tigers also got some help from teams ranked above them this past week. No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14/13 Mississippi State and No. 16/18 Oregon, among others, all dropped games while the Tigers picked up a win.
Here's where the Tigers sit in both major polls after its single win against Mississippi State:
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Auburn, 20-1, 1550
2. Duke, 19-2, 1488
3. Alabama, 19-3, 1422
4. Tennessee, 18-4, 1295
5. Houston, 17-4, 1245
6. Florida, 18-3, 1183
7. Purdue, 17-5, 1102
8. Iowa State, 17-4, 1078
9. Michigan State, 18-3, 1044
10. Texas A&M, 17-5, 976
11. Marquette, 18-4, 875
12. St. John's, 19-3, 808
13. Texas Tech, 17-4, 793
14. Kentucky, 15-6, 747
15. Missouri, 17-4, 717
16. Kansas, 15-6, 599
17. Memphis, 18-4, 530
18. Maryland, 17-5, 390
19. UConn, 16-6, 322
20. Arizona, 15-6, 308
21. Wisconsin, 17-5, 287
22. Mississippi State, 16-6, 217
23. Illinois, 15-7, 208
24. Michigan, 16-5, 191
25. Ole Miss, 16-6, 0
Others receiving votes
Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Auburn, 20-1, 773
2. Duke, 19-2, 745
3. Alabama, 19-3, 710
4. Tennessee, 18-4, 644
5. Houston, 17-4, 613
6. Florida, 18-3, 580
7. Purdue, 17-5, 574
8. Iowa State, 17-4, 564
9. Michigan State, 18-3, 501
10. St. John's, 19-3, 473
11. Marquette, 18-4, 439
12. Texas Tech, 17-4, 436
13. Texas A&M, 17-5, 410
14. Kentucky, 15-6, 310
15. Memphis, 18-4, 309
16. Missouri, 17-4, 307
17. Kansas, 15-6, 288
18. UConn, 16-6, 178
19. Wisconsin, 17-5, 151
20. Arizona, 15-6, 148
21. Clemson, 18-4, 145
22. Michigan, 16-5, 117
23. Saint Mary's, 20-3, 114
24. Maryland, 17-5, 110
25. Illinois, 15-7, 108
Schools Dropped Out
No. 13 Mississippi State, No. 18 Oregon, No. 22 Louisville, No. 23 Ole Miss
Others Receiving Votes
Mississippi State 88, Ole Miss 70, Louisville 50, Creighton 44, Oregon 31, New Mexico 18, UCLA 7, West Virginia 6, Utah State 4, Gonzaga 4, Drake 2, BYU 2, UC Irvine 1, Baylor 1