Mizzou Basketball Reveals 2 Captains for Upcoming Season
The Missouri Tigers will have to replace all three of their captains from last season, but have two rising stars to fill those shoes.
Junior guard Anthony Robinson II and senior forward Mark Mitchell have been named the team's two captains for the upcoming season, the team announced in a press release Thursday morning.
Mitchell transferred to Missouri from Duke ahead of last season. He was named to the All-SEC Second-team for his season, where he averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent from the field.
Mitchell is a leader for the team with his willingness to be coached.
"He allows me to coach him hard," head coach Dennis Gates said of Mitchell in a press conference after a game last season. "Trust me. He allows me to coach him very hard, very difficult, and I push him. ... Mark Mitchell is one of the most versatile players in the country."
Robinson took plenty of leaps in his sophomore season, where he was named to the All-SEC Defense team. The impressive defensive season was a part of a rare mindset from Robinson.
“Young people approach seasons only thinking about offense. They approach their future careers thinking about offense,” Gates said at the end of last season. “But they don't understand how impactful you can be defensively and Ant Robinson has a special gift.”
Missouri will begin its season in the nation's Capitol, playing at Howard on Nov. 3.