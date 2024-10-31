Mizzou Basketball's New Defensive Identity - The Extra Point
Watch the video above as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down what went wrong for the Tigers defensively last season, and how head coach Dennis Gates hopes it will improve.
The defense was far from the only problem for the Missouri Tigers in the 2023-'24 season, but it was certainly one of the most significant issues that led to a 0-18 SEC record.
Missouri finished No. 10 in the SEC in points allowed per game (76.2), and last in defensive rebounds (31) and free throws allowed (24.1).
Heading into the 2024-'25 season, assistant coach Ryan Sharbaugh has the defensive unit focused on two words: disruptive and physical.
The team added multiple players through the transfer portal and with high school recruits that can play that style. Namely, five-star freshman center Peyton Marshall and South Carolina transfer center Josh Gray, both standing at 7-foot tall.
The Missouri Tigers will begin their 2024-'25 campaign Monday, Nov. 4 at Memphis. Last year Memphis handed Missouri its first of 24 losses of the season in a 70-55 game.
